Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey stock opened at $249.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

