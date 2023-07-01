HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.97 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $70,849.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,536.20 or 0.99985994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00294551 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $162,274.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.