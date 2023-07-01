Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.

