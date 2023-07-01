Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,548 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Bell Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 171,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 179,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

