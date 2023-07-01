Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Down 72.8% in June

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Hour Loop in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Hour Loop Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOUR remained flat at $1.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOUR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hour Loop by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hour Loop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hour Loop in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Hour Loop by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Hour Loop
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
