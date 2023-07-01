Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Down 72.8% in June

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Hour Loop in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Hour Loop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOUR remained flat at $1.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hour Loop ( NASDAQ:HOUR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOUR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hour Loop by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hour Loop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hour Loop in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Hour Loop by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hour Loop

(Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.