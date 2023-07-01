Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,733.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,625.

