Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.