Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the May 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 12.5 %
OTCMKTS:HUMRF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About Hummingbird Resources
