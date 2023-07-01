Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the May 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

OTCMKTS:HUMRF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

