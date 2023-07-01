Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSQVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Danske raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

HSQVY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.