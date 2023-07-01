Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.0 %

H opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $71.67 and a one year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

