Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Update

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hypercharge Networks Trading Down 1.8 %
Hypercharge Networks stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.56. 77,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.90. Hypercharge Networks has a 52-week low of 0.28 and a 52-week high of 4.50.
Hypercharge Networks Company Profile
