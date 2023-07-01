Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Update

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Hypercharge Networks stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.56. 77,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.90. Hypercharge Networks has a 52-week low of 0.28 and a 52-week high of 4.50.

Hypercharge Networks Company Profile

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies, installs, and maintains electric vehicle charging stations and solutions in Canada. The company was formerly known as Cliffwood Capital Corp. and changed its name to Hypercharge Networks Corp. in September 2018. Hypercharge Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

