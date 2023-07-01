ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $208.45 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ICON has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,596,927 coins and its circulating supply is 960,596,647 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,538,979.8087488 with 960,538,969.8423934 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20700755 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,904,450.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

