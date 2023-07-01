IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $236.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.17.
IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
NYSE:IEX opened at $215.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
