IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $236.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.