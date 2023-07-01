IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
IDT Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,319. IDT has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $659.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $299.30 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at IDT
In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
About IDT
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
