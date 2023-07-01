IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IDT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,319. IDT has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $659.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $299.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

