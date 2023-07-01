Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $261,000.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $29,739,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $5.36 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $259.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

