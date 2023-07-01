Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 2.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.29% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

