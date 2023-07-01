Insider Buying: American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Acquires A$13,000.00 in Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Free Report) insider Richard Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,666.67).

Richard Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Richard Hudson bought 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,666.67).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

