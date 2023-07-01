Insider Buying: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Buys $3,836,300.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.74 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

