Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $117,756.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.5 %

ATEC opened at $17.98 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

