Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells $4,245,677.73 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $4,245,677.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,478,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,806,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.
- On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
AMC Entertainment stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
