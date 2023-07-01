Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $64,161.76 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

