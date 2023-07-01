Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

