International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 163,061.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

