Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

