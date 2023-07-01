Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IHYF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

