Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 27,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,290. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,205,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,713 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

