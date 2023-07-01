Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.