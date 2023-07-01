Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $162.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

