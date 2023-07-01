Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 4.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

