Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PBW opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

