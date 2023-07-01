Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in June

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesque Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 12,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
Invesque Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesque
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.