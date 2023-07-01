Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Ipsos stock remained flat at $59.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $65.26.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

