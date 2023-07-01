iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IBB stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.96. 1,465,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,273. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.