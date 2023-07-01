iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:USHY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.30. 2,569,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

