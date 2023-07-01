iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. 144,304 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,341.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.