iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Reduced by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,535 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $31,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

