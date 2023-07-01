iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.55 (BATS:HEFA)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5543 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 361,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

