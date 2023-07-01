iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS IBHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 273,055 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBHD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

