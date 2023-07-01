iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Declares Dividend of $0.13

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Get iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 396.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.