iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:IBHI)

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IBHI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Get iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.