iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 10th

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IBML traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 120,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,098 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

