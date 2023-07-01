iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,665 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.