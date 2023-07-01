iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 26,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.