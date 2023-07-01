iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,148 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.