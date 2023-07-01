iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

