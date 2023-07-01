iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Declares $0.23 Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,854 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

