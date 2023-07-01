iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2111 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS EMHY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.13. 28,870 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,305,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

