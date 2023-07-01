iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,325. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

