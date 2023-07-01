iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,325. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
