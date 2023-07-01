iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 27,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 74,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

