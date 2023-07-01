iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FIBR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.