iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GHYG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 901,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.